Chiefs Receiver Rashee Rice Cleared to Travel to Brazil for Week 1 Game vs. Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs starting wide receiver Rashee Rice has received clearance to travel with the franchise to Brazil for the Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a report from Mark Maske of The Washington Post.
Rice pleaded guilty to two felony charges last month stemming from a March 2024 car crash that left multiple people injured. The felony charges were third-degree charges for a collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.
Rice was traveling in excess of 119 miles per hour prior to the six-car crash on North Central Expressway in Dallas.
There were questions around Rice's ability to potentially enter Brazil as a result of the guilty plea, but he will be able to enter the country after all. Rice has a hearing scheduled with the NFL on Sept. 30 regarding a potential suspension under the league's personal conduct policy.