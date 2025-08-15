SI

Chiefs Receiver Rashee Rice Cleared to Travel to Brazil for Week 1 Game vs. Chargers

Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges as a result of a multicar crash in March of 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will be able to leave the country for the franchise's season opener in Brazil.
Kansas City Chiefs starting wide receiver Rashee Rice has received clearance to travel with the franchise to Brazil for the Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a report from Mark Maske of The Washington Post.

Rice pleaded guilty to two felony charges last month stemming from a March 2024 car crash that left multiple people injured. The felony charges were third-degree charges for a collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

Rice was traveling in excess of 119 miles per hour prior to the six-car crash on North Central Expressway in Dallas.

There were questions around Rice's ability to potentially enter Brazil as a result of the guilty plea, but he will be able to enter the country after all. Rice has a hearing scheduled with the NFL on Sept. 30 regarding a potential suspension under the league's personal conduct policy.

