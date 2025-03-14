Chiefs Re-Sign Former Practice Squad QB to One-Year Deal
The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed quarterback Bailey Zappe to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The news comes one day after K.C. signed former Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Gardner Minshew to add some depth behind starter Patrick Mahomes.
Zappe's NFL trajectory has been an interesting one. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2022 and agreed to a four-year deal, but ended up getting waived in August 2024. He was then added to the Chiefs' practice squad shortly after, only to move to the Browns active roster on Oct. 22. He started just one game last season—the Browns' Jan. 4 finale against the Baltimore Ravens—when he threw for 170 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
With Friday's signing, the 25-year-old now returns to K.C., where it seems he will be serving as a third-string QB option.