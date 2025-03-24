SI

Chiefs Re-Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Mike Pennel

Pennel has played in 20 games for Kansas City over the last two seasons, and was a member of the franchise in 2019 and '20.

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel.
The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pennel, an 11-year veteran, has spent each of the last two seasons with the Chiefs after previously being a member of the franchise in 2019 '20. Aside from the Chiefs, Pennel has also played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears.

Pennel has been in a rotational role on the defensive line the last two seasons for the Chiefs, playing in 20 games and starting seven. This past season, Pennel recorded 25 combined tackles, including three for loss, to go along with three sacks.

