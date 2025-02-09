Chiefs Reveal Sweet Jordan Brand Cleats Travis Kelce Will Wear in Super Bowl LIX vs. Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will have his choice between two sweet pairs of cleats ahead of Super Bowl LIX.
In an Instagram gallery posted by the Chiefs' social media team, two pairs of Jordan 11s—one in red and one in yellow—were seen with the tight end's No. 87 tagged on the back.
Here's a look:
The cleats can be seen in the second slide of the below Instagram gallery:
Kelce wore the yellow version in the Chief's AFC Championship Game matchup against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago. We'll see if he switches it up, stays the course, or wears both against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
The 35-year-old is set to suit up in his fifth Super Bowl as Kansas City takes on the Eagles. In his first four big-game appearances, Kelce has hauled in 31 passes for 350 yards and two touchdowns.