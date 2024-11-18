SI

Chiefs Sign Former Patriots Wide Receiver After Sudden Weekend Release

KC is tapping into New England's receiver pipeline.

Liam McKeone

New England selected Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft
New England selected Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Saturday, the New England Patriots cut ties with 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton. Despite the team needing desperate help at receiver, Thornton never got onto the field for the Pats, and his release, while sudden (few players of note get released on a random Saturday during the season), was not necessarily unexpected. It was clear months ago a fresh start would be best for both sides.

The Kansas City Chiefs saw what went down and decided to try their hand at utilizing Thornton's talent. On Monday, the defending champs inked Thornton to a practice squad deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Chiefs have been searching high and low for receiver help this season after losing Rashee Rice for the year, highlighted by the DeAndre Hopkins trade ahead of the deadline. Patrick Mahomes has made it work well enough in the meantime, leading the Chiefs to nine straight wins to start the season before losing to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but it's obvious to anyone with eyes that the offense is not nearly as dangerous as it once was.

Thornton was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft due to his blazing speed, but he has failed to produce in the pros thus far. Due to a combination of injury and healthy scratches, Thornton has appeared in 28 total games over three seasons of play. For his career, Thornton has 39 catches for 385 yards and two touchdowns.

Perhaps practicing with Mahomes will unlock Thornton's potential. The Chiefs certainly hope so as they search for more ways to improve their 16th-ranked offense.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL