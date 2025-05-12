Chiefs Superfan 'ChiefsAholic' Sentenced to Additional Prison Time for Bank Robbery
A Kansas City Chiefs superfan has been sentanced to even more prison time after a string of bank robberies.
In the fall, Xavier Babudar, known as ChiefsAholic, was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole for committing several bank robberies across the country. He was accused of robbing, or attempting to rob, 11 banks in seven different states, then laundering the money through casinos and online gambling operations.
On Monday, he was sentenced to 32 years for robbing the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union in Bixby, Okla. On December 16, 2022, he entered the bank wearing a mask, pointed a BB gun at a teller's chest and demanded that she take him to the vault. He pointed the gun at one of her coworkers and demanded they remove money from the vault. He was arrested shortly after.
The 30-year-old was known for showing up at Chiefs games in a wolf costume.
Babudar will serve his 17 1/2-year federal sentence, then be transferred to Oklahoma to serve the remaining 14 1/2 years.