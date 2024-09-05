Chiefs Superfan 'ChiefsAholic' Receives Prison Sentence in Armed Bank Robbery Case
ChiefsAholic won't be at Arrowhead Stadium for a long time.
Xavier Babudar, a Kansas Chiefs superfan known as ChiefsAholic has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison without the possibility of parole for committing several bank robberies across the country.
Babudar was accused of robbing, or attempting to rob, 11 banks in seven different states, then laundering the money through casinos and online gambling operations. In February the 30-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges, one count of money laundering, one count of transporting stolen property across state lines, and bank robbery in Oklahoma. His sentencing was on Thursday, and the 17 1/2 years will come without the possibility of parole.
In his ChiefsAholic persona, Babudar would dress head to toe in a gray wolf suit and became a recognized figure in the Chiefs fanbase. He was popular both at Arrowhead Stadium and on social media.
Prosecutors allege Babudar used the proceeds of his 16-month robbery spree to attend Chiefs games, build his ChiefsAholic persona, and for gambling. His string of robberies began in March of 2022.
Police in Bixby, Oklahoma arrested Babudar on December 16, 2022, while fleeing the armed robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union. He was released on bond in February 2023. In March of 2023 after winning $100,000 from two bets on the Chiefs, he cut off his GPS monitor and fled. He was on the run for almost four months and committed two more bank robberies before finally being caught on July 7, 2023, in Lincoln, California.
In addition to the prison time, Babudar will be forced to repay $532,455 in restitution and surrender any property acquired as a result of his crimes. That comes on top of the $10.8 million he has been ordered to pay a Bixby, Oklahoma bank teller he threatened with a gun.