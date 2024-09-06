Chiefs' Victory Over Ravens Draws NFL Kickoff Game-Record 29 Million Viewers
If you tuned in Thursday evening to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Baltimore Ravens 27–20 in the NFL's season-opening game—and given that you're reading Sports Illustrated, you probably did—you're not alone.
Not by a long shot.
Almost 29 million viewers tuned in to watch the Chiefs' triumph in an AFC championship rematch on NBC and Peacock, according to an NBC Sports release on Friday.
According to the company, the audience's size peaked in the second quarter at 33 million viewers—nearly 10 percent of the American population. The five highest ratings by market were achieved in Kansas City, Baltimore, Denver, St. Louis and Norfolk.
The record figure follows a similarly massive audience for Super Bowl LVIII in February. In that game, Kansas City's 25–22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers drew 123.7 million viewers to become the most-watched American telecast since the 1969 moon landing.
NBC has been airing the NFL's first game of the season since 2006.