Chiefs vs. Bills Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets
The AFC championship is nearly here, and the matchup was exactly what most NFL fans hoped for: The Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs.
For the fourth time in recent history, Josh Allen and the Bills will attempt to thwart playoff demons and finally get past Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Buffalo has made it to the NFL Playoffs in six consecutive seasons but has had their season ended by the Kansas City Chiefs three times—once in the AFC Championship and twice in the divisional round. The Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals were their death knell the other two times in recent history.
Buffalo's hope is seemingly at an all-time high, but Kansas City has not looked beatable. The Bills did hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season in Week 12, but the postseason is where Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid really shine. They've earned the right for the public to be skeptical about Buffalo's chances by winning three Super Bowls and four AFC titles. Now, they're looking for a three-peat.
This matchup brings everything you hope for in a conference title game. Star quarterbacks. A rivalry revisited. Raucous home fans and an environment sure to live up to the hype the on-field matchup will bring. So, how much will it cost to be there and witness it in person?
Cheapest Tickets for Chiefs vs. Bills
The get-in price for a pair of tickets to the AFC championship is $233 as of this post's writing per ticket aggregator SeatGeek. That's for the upper corner. To sit in the upper deck but with a better sideline view, it's in the range of $300-375 before fees.
Most Expensive Tickets for Chiefs vs. Bills
Of marketable tickets on resale markets, there are a handful of tickets in the close sideline sections for well above $2,500. Sitting just a handful of rows back will run at least $1,200 per seat, excluding fees.
Those looking to be close to the field, but not picky about a sideline view can sit in endzones and corners for $500-700, depending on how many rows back you look.