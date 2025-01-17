Chiefs vs. Texans Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans on Saturday for the opening game of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. On the line? A spot in the AFC championship. No pressure, folks.
For the Chiefs, the game is the first step in the franchise’s quest to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions. For the Texans, the game is a shot at revenge against the side that dashed their playoff hopes in astounding fashion in 2020.
The action kicks off at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (come on, it’s just Arrowhead) at 4:30 p.m. ET. For anyone still thinking about attending the game in person, we’re breaking down ticket prices below.
Cheapest Tickets for Chiefs vs. Texans
The get-in price for Saturday’s game at Arrowhead is just over $100 as of Friday evening. Seats in the back rows of the upper levels of the stadium can be found for between $110-140 across the usual suspects of resale sites. SeatGeek has a pair for $108 each in Section 346 just a smidge off of the midfield line. Ticketmaster has a good amount of verified resale tickets available in the upper levels at a similar price range.
If you’re looking to get to the lower bowl, there’s a very small amount of seats available under $200, and things get more expensive pretty quickly from there.
Most Expensive Tickets for Chiefs vs. Texans
If you’re looking for a more Taylor Swift-level experience, there are plenty of tickets you can spend more money on, but whether or not they are worth the cost is debatable. At SeatGeek there’s a pair of third-row aisle seats in the lower bowl near midfield with an asking price of $1,105 each, but if you don’t mind not sitting on the aisle, you can grab similar seats that are basically right on the 50-yard line for $388 a pop, so that’s a better bet. At VividSeats, club level seats range from $313-760 depending on what angle you want to have for your view.