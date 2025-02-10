A Chiefs Watch Party Went From Bad to Worse As Eagles Dominated Super Bowl LIX
It was a tough day for Chiefs fans on Sunday.
Sunday was a tough night for fans of the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Philadelphia Eagles jumped out to a massive lead after a dominant first half in Super Bowl LIX, and never looked back, ultimately going on to win 40–22 and lifting the Lombardi Trophy.
While Chiefs fans have had plenty to celebrate in recent years, the highlights were few and far between on Sunday.
Fox, who was broadcasting the game, had footage of a Chiefs watch party, and as the night wore on, things got bleak.
Check out the scene after Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver DeVonta Smith to extend the Eagles lead to 34–0 in the third quarter.
Sports can offer the highest highs, but man are those lows low.
