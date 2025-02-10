Eight Stats That Illustrate Chiefs’ Brutal First Half vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LIX
The Philadelphia Eagles jumped all over the Kansas City Chiefs to start Super Bowl LIX.
After a dominant first half of football, the Eagles took a 24–0 lead into halftime as musician Kendrick Lamar’s opening act.
Philadelphia's performance, especially on the defensive side of the ball, produced some eye-popping stats that left fans wondering what happened to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Just a few to start:
Stat
Eagles
Chiefs
First Downs
13
1
Time of Possession
19:59
10:01
Yards per Play
4.6
1.2
Total Yards
179
23
Points
24
0
Okay, you already knew that last one, but still. Come on.
A few more courtesy of social media.
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce was held without a catch in the first half for the first time in his postseason career.
Mahomes hasn’t had a game like this before.
Seriously, like, never in his career.
The Chiefs will receive the opening kickoff of the second half. They’ll need to make it count.