Eight Stats That Illustrate Chiefs’ Brutal First Half vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

Philadelphia was all over Kansas City to start the game.

Tyler Lauletta

Eagles defense celebrates sack of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX.
Eagles defense celebrates sack of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX. / Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated
The Philadelphia Eagles jumped all over the Kansas City Chiefs to start Super Bowl LIX.

After a dominant first half of football, the Eagles took a 24–0 lead into halftime as musician Kendrick Lamar’s opening act.

Philadelphia's performance, especially on the defensive side of the ball, produced some eye-popping stats that left fans wondering what happened to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Just a few to start:

Stat

Eagles

Chiefs

First Downs

13

1

Time of Possession

19:59

10:01

Yards per Play

4.6

1.2

Total Yards

179

23

Points

24

0

Okay, you already knew that last one, but still. Come on.

A few more courtesy of social media.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce was held without a catch in the first half for the first time in his postseason career.

Mahomes hasn’t had a game like this before.

Seriously, like, never in his career.

The Chiefs will receive the opening kickoff of the second half. They’ll need to make it count.

