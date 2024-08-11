Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown Suffers Shoulder Injury on First Play of Preseason
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who signed a one-year deal with the franchise in free agency, was driven into the ground on the first offensive play of the preseason and is expected to miss some time.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Brown suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation, and was at a local Jacksonville hospital for evaluation. The play came when Brown made an 11-yard reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, a game that the Jags won 26-13.
Reid noted that the injury was similar to the one that caused former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to miss some time in 2019. Brown's availability for the start of the regular season next month is in question.
In 14 games last season with the Arizona Cardinals, Brown caught 51 passes for 574 yards and four touchdowns. He is expected to play a pivotal role in Kansas City's offense this season as a deep threat.