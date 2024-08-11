SI

Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown Suffers Shoulder Injury on First Play of Preseason

Brown is in his first season with Kansas City, and is expected to miss some time with the injury.

Mike McDaniel

Jul 22, 2024; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise (Hollywood) Brown (5) catches a pass during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who signed a one-year deal with the franchise in free agency, was driven into the ground on the first offensive play of the preseason and is expected to miss some time.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Brown suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation, and was at a local Jacksonville hospital for evaluation. The play came when Brown made an 11-yard reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, a game that the Jags won 26-13.

Reid noted that the injury was similar to the one that caused former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to miss some time in 2019. Brown's availability for the start of the regular season next month is in question.

In 14 games last season with the Arizona Cardinals, Brown caught 51 passes for 574 yards and four touchdowns. He is expected to play a pivotal role in Kansas City's offense this season as a deep threat.

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

