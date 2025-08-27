Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Will Serve Lengthy Suspension to Begin NFL Season
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has accepted a six-game suspension by the NFL to start the 2025 season, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The NFL and NFLPA are working to finalize the settlement, and Rice will be eligible to return for Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rice's suspension comes after the third-year wideout entered a guilty plea to two felony charges last month stemming from a March 2024 multicar crash that left multiple people injured. Rice was levied with third-degree felonies for a collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on the highway causing bodily injury.
At the time of the crash, Rice's vehicle was traveling in excess of 119 miles per hour on the North Central Expressway in Dallas.