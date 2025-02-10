Chiefs' Xavier Worthy Broke Super Bowl Record in Blowout Loss to Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs had zero bright spots in Super Bowl LIX's 40-22 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The closest thing they came was the performance of Xavier Worthy, the rookie wideout who caught two of K.C.'s three touchdowns on the day. It was all too little too late, but nevertheless a quality performance from Worthy, who set a Super Bowl record with his big day.
By recording 157 yards receiving, Worthy broke the Super Bowl record for most receiving yards by a rookie receiver. The previous record was 109, held by Seattle Seahawks' Chris Matthews and St. Louis Rams' Torry Holt.
It's of little consolation to Chiefs fans and undoubtedly to Worthy as well. Yet the fact remains that his name has been etched into the record books, and potentially for a long time.
Worthy had eight catches to reach his total of 157 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a gorgeous 50-yard bomb in the fourth quarter that showed off both his speed and Patrick Mahomes's incredible arm. Unfortunately for Kansas City it was effectively a meaningless score, but it's a connection the team hopes to see for a while yet.