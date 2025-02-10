SI

Chiefs' Xavier Worthy Broke Super Bowl Record in Blowout Loss to Eagles

The rookie Worthy wrote his name into the Super Bowl record books on Sunday.

Liam McKeone

Xavier Worthy was the only bright spot for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX
Xavier Worthy was the only bright spot for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs had zero bright spots in Super Bowl LIX's 40-22 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The closest thing they came was the performance of Xavier Worthy, the rookie wideout who caught two of K.C.'s three touchdowns on the day. It was all too little too late, but nevertheless a quality performance from Worthy, who set a Super Bowl record with his big day.

By recording 157 yards receiving, Worthy broke the Super Bowl record for most receiving yards by a rookie receiver. The previous record was 109, held by Seattle Seahawks' Chris Matthews and St. Louis Rams' Torry Holt.

It's of little consolation to Chiefs fans and undoubtedly to Worthy as well. Yet the fact remains that his name has been etched into the record books, and potentially for a long time.

Worthy had eight catches to reach his total of 157 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a gorgeous 50-yard bomb in the fourth quarter that showed off both his speed and Patrick Mahomes's incredible arm. Unfortunately for Kansas City it was effectively a meaningless score, but it's a connection the team hopes to see for a while yet.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL