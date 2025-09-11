Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy Shared Cryptic Post About His Injury Ahead of Super Bowl Rematch
The Chiefs may not have to wait long for the return of star wide receiver Xavier Worthy this season. They may, however, want to wait a little longer than he does.
Worthy was seen participating in Chiefs' practice on Thursday, his first on-field session with the team since injuring his right shoulder on the first drive in Kansas City's season-opening loss. The 22-year-old fortunately avoided surgery and a stint on injured reserve, with some NFL insiders believing he could return as soon as Week 3 when the Chiefs face the Giants.
Ahead of the Chiefs' highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Eagles, though, Worthy seems a little impatient to get back on the field. Late Thursday afternoon, the young wideout shared a photo of himself in uniform to his Instagram Stories and added the caption, "Free 1."
Many fans took that message as Worthy wanting to suit up for Sunday's game, but he's being held back by the Chiefs' medical staff.
Worthy played a sizable role when the Chiefs and Eagles last met in February, recording eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the 40–22 blowout loss. It goes without saying that the Chiefs are better when Worthy is on the field (especially with Rashee Rice still serving his six-game suspension), but Kansas City may understandably be extra cautious and want to take things slow with Worthy to prevent the risk of re-injury.
The Chiefs will host the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.