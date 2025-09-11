Xavier Worthy Injury Update: Chiefs WR Gets Positive Update Ahead of Week 2
Xavier Worthy has gotten a huge, positive update ahead of Week 2.
The Chiefs' wide receiver will practice on Thursday despite an injury to his right shoulder. Worthy suffered the injury during Kansas City's Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers when he collided with teammate Travis Kelce. He has steadily gotten positive updates this week and will avoid surgery.
Despite those updates, it was surprising to hear he'd be on the practice field Thursday, but multiple outlets have reported his participation. It's big news for the Chiefs, who are without suspended receiver Rashee Rice and can ill afford to be without their top two wideouts for long.
It still feels like a long shot that Worthy plays this week, but it's a positive sign that he'll be practicing.
The Chiefs Need Xavier Worthy on the Field
With Rice suspended six games after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident in March of 2024, Worthy remaining healthy is vital for Kansas City.
A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the 22-year-old had 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie last season. But the speedy receiver came into his own during the postseason. He racked up 287 yards and three touchdowns on 19 receptions in three games. During the Chiefs' 40–22 loss in Super Bowl LIX, he was outstanding, catching eight passes for 157 yards and two scores.
Those postseason performances looked like they would propel him into a big second season, especially with Rice back after missing most of the 2024 campaign following knee surgery. Patrick Mahomes was set to have both of his top receivers available, then the setbacks began to mount.
Worthy needs to get back on the field as soon as possible if Kansas City wants to start rolling offensively.