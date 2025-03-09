Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy Posts Two-Word Message After News of Arrest
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has broken his silence following news of his arrest.
Worthy was arrested Friday night on suspicion of a criminal charge of assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation, according to online records. The alleged incident took place in Williamson County, Texas.
In a turn of events, the Williamson County authorities announced they decided not to charge Worthy after speaking to multiple witnesses on Saturday.
After the news, Worthy shared a selfie on his Instagram Stories and added the caption, "New beginnings." He appeared to debut a new haircut in the photo:
Worthy also shared two prayer emojis on X on Sunday morning after it was reported that he would not be charged:
Worthy's attorneys released a statement shortly after his arrest claiming the allegation against the Chiefs receiver was "baseless."
Worthy was selected by the Chiefs with the No. 28 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, tallying 59 catches for 638 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie campaign.