Chiefs' Xavier Worthy Will Not Be Charged After Being Arrested for Assault
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy will not be charged after his arrest from Friday. He was arrested in Williamson County, Texas, on suspicion of a criminal charge of assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation.
The Williamson County authorites decided to not charge Worthy, the Austin American-Statesman reported late on Saturday.
Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick told the Statesman that he spoke with multiple witnesses on Saturday and decided to not accept the case at this time.
“After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office," Dick emailed the Statesman. "Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation. We will continue to evaluate the case. As is our practice with all declines, should you develop additional information indicative of probable cause in this case, our office will consider that information and may present the case at that time to a Williamson County Grand Jury.”
This update comes after Worthy's attorneys Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett released a statement on Saturday.
"We are aware of the allegation that led to Mr. Worthy's arrest," the statement read. "... The complainant was recently asked to vacate Mr. Worthy's residence upon discovery of her infidelity. She has refused to do so and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy."
The Chiefs selected Worthy with the No. 28 pick in last year's NFL draft. In his first season, he had 59 receptions for 638 yards and nine total touchdowns. In Kansas City's Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Worthy had eight grabs for 157 yards and two touchdown catches.