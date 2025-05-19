Chip Kelly Convinced Ashton Jeanty to Switch Pre-Snap Stance With One Simple Question
Chip Kelly didn't take his time trying to convince rookie running back Ashton Jeanty to switch up his iconic pre-snap stance. According to Jeanty, Kelly approached him the first day of rookie mini-camp and used his experience playing basketball to explain why he needed to bend a body part or two the way that every other back does.
Jeanty told Kay Adams about the interaction that changed his pre-snap posture, but also said he hoped to bring back his classic look once he's earned the right to push back.
"Sometimes you gotta go with the flow," said Jeanty. "What's crazy is Chip Kelly he comes up to me first day of rookie mini-camp. He's like, you play basketball? You ever play basketball? I'm like yeah I played basketball. You know, I could dunk. All that. He's like okay. Show me how you would guard me."
When Jeanty crouched in a defensive position Kelly said, "That's exactly why you've gotta be down in your running back stance." And that was that. For now at least.
"He won for now," said Jeanty. "I'm gonna try to persuade him one day. I've gotta earn my stripes. Make some plays first, but I don't think it's gonna be the end."
The Raiders took Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the draft. He and Kelly are both in their first year with the Raiders.