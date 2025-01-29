Chris Broussard Almost Ready to Anoint Andy Reid as Greatest Coach of All Time
The Kansas City Chiefs are on the cusp of winning three consecutive Super Bowls, a feat that has never been accomplished in NFL history. Patrick Mahomes has already gained ground on Tom Brady in the nebulous GOAT debates and if he pulls it off against the Philadelphia Eagles the gulf will get even smaller.
A similar thing might begin to happen with Andy Reid as he chases Bill Belichick in the coaching department and when it does, Chris Broussard will be ahead of the pack.
The First Things First personality shared his thoughts on the matter on Tuesday's show.
"Andy Reid ... I am really starting to lean toward him as the best coach ever," Broussard said. "If they threepeat, the threepeat is a trump card for 'oh, Belichick's got six.'"
Broussard added that Reid was much better without Mahomes than Belichick was without Brady.
On its face this seems like a pretty suspect argument born out of recency bias and what can be categorized as an extreme overvaluing of the threepeat (which hasn't happened yet by the way). But Reid really does have an incredible résumé.
Reid's 420 regular season wins are 47 fewer than Belichick and he has a slight advantage in winning percentage (.651 to .647). He won 10 games or more eight times with the Eagles but playoff stumbles prevented him from making more than the one Super Bowl. He could put his fourth Lombardi in six years up in a few weeks. And he's universally appreciated as an offensive genius who has built an incredible staff.
On the other hand, six Super Bowls is more than three and Belichick is in another stratosphere in terms of playoff prowess even with Reid's late-career resurgence. The Patriots were also arguably the best NFL team for close to 20 years! For all Kansas City has accomplished in a short window, it's still nowhere near the prolonged excellence posted by the Hoodie.
Let's look forward to further embracing this debate if the Chiefs win. If they win a fifth then maybe it's an actual argument.