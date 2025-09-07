Chris Godwin Injury Update: Projected Return Timeline for Bucs WR
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will miss the team's Week 1 game vs. the Falcons on Sunday, as expected. But, when will Tampa Bay get their star receiver back on the field?
There still isn't a clear cut answer as to when Godwin is projected to return to action while he continues to recover from a dislocated ankle he suffered last October.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and NFL's Judy Battista reported on Sunday that Godwin is expected to be available to return in Week 5, which would be on Sunday, Oct. 5 vs. the Seahawks. There is some wiggle room with that date, though, as Godwin could also wait to return in Week 6 or 7 against the 49ers or Lions, respectfully.
Regardless of when Godwin returns, it's the fact that he will only miss about a month that's the big part of this news. This was always part of the plan for the Buccaneers to only miss having Godwin for about a month, and now that's seemingly becoming a reality.
The receiver just signed a three-year, $66 million extension to remain with Tampa Bay this offseason, so the team expects Godwin to be ready to crush it when he gets back on the field.