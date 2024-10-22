Chris Godwin Appeared to Say Inspiring Message While Being Carted Off Field
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a devastating leg injury late in Monday night's 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It does not look like he'll be back on the playing field for a long time and the incident is even harder to stomach than normal considering that he was out there running routes when the game's outcome was already decided. That element has caused some debate over Todd Bowles' decision to keep him in the contest but all the arguing won't do anything to change the bottom line that this is a major hit to the Bucs' chances in the NFC.
Godwin's reaction to the unfortunate injury is also being dissected as some amateur lip-readers are convinced that he matter-of-factly said "back to work" while he was waiting to be carted off the field. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport is among the social media users who shared the footage.
Judge for yourself:
Regardless of what was actually said, it appears that Godwin was quickly processing his new situation and thinking about the future.
He had 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns before suffering the injury. Hopefully he's able to be as productive when he returns from the setback.