Todd Bowles Provides Update on Chris Godwin After Scary Leg Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was carted off the field after suffering a gruesome leg injury during the team's final drive of Monday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Todd Bowles said that early indications point to a dislocated ankle for Godwin. Bowles noted that the injury "doesn't look good" and said that there is no timetable for the veteran wideout to return.
Godwin will undergo further testing on the injury, though a dislocated ankle would almost certainly sideline him for the remainder of the season.
A free agent after the 2024 season, it's possible that Godwin's season-ending injury would put an end to his tenure with the Buccaneers.
Prior to the injury late in the fourth quarter, Godwin had caught seven passes for 65 yards and was targeted nine times by Baker Mayfield. This year, his eighth season in the NFL, he's recorded 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns.