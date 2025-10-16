Chris Jones Calls on Chiefs to Bring Back Two-Time Super Bowl Champ
The Chiefs' run defense has struggled at times throughout the 2025 season, surrendering an average of 4.7 yards per carry through its first six games of the year.
Standout defensive tackle Chris Jones suggested one reason for the struggles up front is the loss of veteran defensive lineman Mike Pennel. Pennel had two separate stints in Kansas City, playing for the Chiefs in 2019 and '20, as well as 2023 and '24. He won two Super Bowls with the team but departed this past offseason to join the Bengals.
Jones told reporters Thursday he'd like to see things come "full circle" and for Pennel to return to the Chiefs.
"Everything. And hopefully, life goes full circle when we get my guy back. Mike Pennel is a heck of a locker-room guy. And so many things I can say about my brother. We got to get my brother back," Jones responded when asked what Kansas City's defense was missing without Pennel.
Pennel played in all 17 games for the Chiefs last season and made seven starts. He won Super Bowls with the team in 2019 and 2023. Pennel was a mentor for Jones earlier in his career and as a 12-year veteran, he was an important locker room presence for Kansas City. Jones made clear that he'd love to see his former defensive line-mate return to the organization at some point.
The 34-year-old Pennel has appeared in all six games for Cincinnati this season and has recorded 14 tackles and one tackle for loss.