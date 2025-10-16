Chris Jones Talks Chiefs Mentors, Layups and Mike Pennel
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke from the podium at team headquarters prior to practice on Thursday. The Chiefs (3-3) are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On how the Chiefs have held big-name running backs under 100 yards for 32 straight games:
“Joe Cullen. He is our run game coordinator, and he's been putting us in the right position to capitalize on the plays.”
On how Cullen has done that:
“Well, I think with your run game coordinator, they kind of have to display the runs throughout the week for you … And as you build a repetition throughout the week, you kind of know what's coming. So, for us, it's a familiarity in the game, and we're able to be in our spots and capitalize on it.”
On the veterans that mentored him in his early days with the Chiefs:
“Well, I had a lot of older guys. Allen Bailey, one. Dontari Poe was more so one of the guys who didn't speak a lot, but when he did speak, it was very powerful. Eric Berry. And you take a lot from guys like that over the years, the good and bad. And you see how you can influence your group as you get older and push the best out of individuals.”
On what he’s seen from Charles Omenihu:
“He had two sacks, in back-to-back weeks. So, keep him on that trend. Keep his feelings high, in a positive mind frame, Charles. We can utilize Charles in multiple sets for us. He can be a great asset for us, especially in the long run, in the playoffs. He can play defensive end, defensive tackle when he put his mind to it. But yeah, we got to keep Charles in good spirits, keeping keep him going.”
On whether Omenihu thanked Jones for his sack of Jared Goff:
“Listen, it's a lot of layups going around. I'm giving out a lot of layups. You look at it, back-to-back weeks, Charles came under me – in Jacksonville, and got a layup last week. I missed the sack. He got a layup. But as long as it stays in the D-line room, and we don't give them to the DBs or the linebackers. That's a whole ‘nother story.”
On what the Chiefs are missing without defensive tackle Mike Pennel:
“Everything. And hopefully, life goes full circle when we get my guy back. Mike Pennel is a heck of a locker-room guy. And so many things I can say about my brother. We got to get my brother back.”
On how the Chiefs can improve their turnover ratio by getting takeaways:
“Four-man pass rush. You got to get the front four going, creating havoc. If we can get pressure on the quarterback with the front four, our defensive linemen, and we can force them to throw the ball quick, or throw every play and feed the DBs.”
On his thoughts on David Montgomery’s fourth-down touchdown pass to Jared Goff:
“Well, Dan Campbell is such an intriguing coach. We knew something out of the ordinary was going to happen. We just didn't know when. And, I honestly didn't know that play was called back. I thought they were going for it, going for two, when we were going back on the field.
“But I realized they called it Illegal motion, because the quarterback was under center, and when you leave, you have to be set for a second, then run the play. And I think he was still motioning when they snapped the ball. So I thought they actually scored. But we knew something was going to happen with Dan Campbell.”
On the intensity of Raider week:
“For us right now, I think everything is super intense. We're at .500 right now. We just got to .500. We were under .500. So, everything right now for us is intense. And, there's a huge sense of urgency around the building, individually also. So, I think everything is magnified, whether it's play-calling, whether it's execution or just flying to the ball with us right now.”
Chiefs Kingdom, don’t touch that browser. Your No. 1 one-stop source for breaking news and info is OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your thoughts on Chris Jones’ comments by visiting our Facebook page (here).