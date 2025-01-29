SI

Cameras Caught Emotional Moment Chris Jones Realized Chiefs Were Super Bowl-Bound

This was awesome to see.

Tim Capurso

Jones watches from the sidelines.
Jones watches from the sidelines.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, in the AFC championship game on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, punching the franchise's ticket to a third straight Super Bowl, as well as a fifth appearance in the past six seasons.

But it hasn't gotten old for the Chiefs. Just ask three-time All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones.

With 1:35 remaining in the fourth quarter of the AFC title game, the Chiefs faced a 3rd-and-9 with a chance to end the game and officially secure a berth in the Super Bowl. As the offense headed onto the field, the NFL Films cameras were rolling on the Chiefs sideline, where Jones and the defense watched with anticipation.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found running back Samaje Perine for a 17-yard gain—and a game-sealing play. An emotional scene unfolded on the Chiefs sideline as Jones and company realized they were headed to the big game.

Priceless.

