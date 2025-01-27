Chiefs’ Chris Jones Tells Teams Exactly How to End Their Dynasty After AFC Title Win
The Kansas City Chiefs are on the brink of making unrivaled NFL history this winter, just one Super Bowl win away from becoming the first ever NFL team to achieve the three-peat.
Tom Brady couldn’t do it in his prime with the New England Patriots, falling in the divisional round of the playoffs after his back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 2003 and ‘04. Come Feb. 9, Patrick Mahomes and Co. will have four quarters to etch their names into the history books in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.
No matter what happens in the big game, the Chiefs are already an NFL dynasty in the making, having reached the Super Bowl in five of the last six years. Mahomes has played in the AFC championship game or Super Bowl in every single season as starter, while coach Andy Reid continues to extend his sterling winning record.
With some NFL teams perhaps feeling bitter about the Chiefs’ recent dominance, Chris Jones gave them a piece of advice after Sunday’s 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills.
“As long as they continue to let Spags be our defensive coordinator and not hire him as a head coach, we’re going to continue to win,” Jones said on ESPN. “For me, he’s one of the greatest assistant coaches to ever coach the game. You look at his resume, he’s got one of the greatest resumes. He finds a way to close. That’s what Spags does.”
Case in point: the gutsy blitz Steve Spagnuolo dialed up on the Bills’ final play of the game that helped seal the win.
Spagnuolo, who’s thrown his hat in the ring for a few head coaching jobs in recent hiring cycles, interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets this past month.
With those two teams' recent head coaching hires, the veteran defensive coordinator could end up staying with the Chiefs after the postseason—his sixth in Kansas City—and that’s bad news for the rest of the league.