Chris Olave's Brother Called Out Saints' Offense During Prime-Time Dud vs. Chiefs
New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Chris Olave was held to just two receptions for 10 receiving yards, including a one-catch first half, in the club's 26–13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium—and the limited usage was not lost on one member of Olave's family.
Olave's brother Josh—a former defensive back at Weber State—took to X (formerly Twitter) during the game and questioned the Saints' usage of the former first-round pick.
"1 target ?" Olave wrote on X.
After just a two-catch game against the Carolina Panthers to open the season, Olave saw his involvement in the offense steadily increase, as he had tallied 254 yards and a touchdown reception in the three games since.
But Monday's game was a return to limited usage for Olave, to the chagrin of his brother. When asked about the tweet during a Tuesday media session, Saints coach Dennis Allen wouldn't delve into the specifics of the post, but acknowledged the offense's current frustration as a whole.
"Those things have a tendency to want to creep in when things aren't going well," Allen said. "I think we just gotta stick together as a group because the only way to turn things around is to be a united front. And so I think that's what we've always kind of done here. That's what we'll do now.
"I think we're all frustrated with our lack of ability to get anything going offensively in that game. And certainly, we want to be able to get Chris his touches. We weren't really able to do that last night."
To Allen's point, the Saints' offense as a whole struggled against the Chiefs. New Orleans produced just 220 yards of offense, averaged 4.3 yards per play, and made just one trip to the red zone all game.
And to Olave's brother's point, perhaps more involvement for the star receiver would have been the spark the Saints' offense needed.
A bigger issue for the New Orleans offense is the injury to quarterback Derek Carr, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with an oblique injury he suffered Monday night.
At any rate, whoever is under center for the Saints will likely make it a point to feature Olave on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.