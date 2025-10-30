Chris Olave Trade Destinations: Four Landing Spots for Saints WR Before the Deadline
The Saints and Chris Olave continue to discuss their future together, but as the 2025 NFL trade deadline approaches, both parties might be better served by moving on.
New Orleans hasn’t made the playoffs since 2020 and currently sits at 1–7. Olave is in his fourth NFL season after the Saints selected him with the 11th pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He has never made a Pro Bowl, but is a widely respected receiver around the league who could use a change of scenery.
Olave is in the midst of what’s shaping up to be his best season as a professional. Through eight games, he has 52 catches for 503 yards and three touchdowns. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and '23, but fell short in 2024 after only playing eight games after suffering two concussions.
The 25-year-old is under contract for one more season with a price tag of $15.5 million. Plenty of teams would love to add him, which should make his return price attractive to the rebuilding Saints. What follows is a look at four franchises that would likely jump at the chance to add him.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers made a big move to trade for and sign DK Metcalf in the offseason, but despite importing the two-time Pro Bowler, their receiving corps is a mess. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Jaylen Warren are second and third on the team in receiving yards. After Metcalf, the depth chart reads more “who?” than “who’s who.” Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Ben Skorwonek, and Scotty Miller aren't exactly striking fear into the hearts of opposing defenses.
Pittsburgh (4–3) currently owns first place in the NFC North, and Aaron Rodgers is having a solid season. Getting him help in the form of Olave could take the Steelers from a solid playoff team to a contender by opening up an offense that needs more juice.
Washington Commanders
The 3–5 Commanders have been a major disappointment in 2025 after reaching the NFC championship game last season. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been banged up, as have receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel. Both came back in Week 8, but McLaurin reinjured his quad and will be back on the shelf for Week 9. Washington needs more from its receivers, as Luke McCaffrey’s 203 receiving yards rank third on the team.
Enter Olave. McLaurin signed a three-year extension before the season, but Samuel will be a free agent at the end of the season. Why not import another Ohio State receiver to pair with McLaurin? He’d add to the offense this year and be with the team moving forward after Samuel likely departs this offseason.
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are 2–5 and sit far outside the NFC playoff picture. That doesn’t mean they can’t add before the deadline with an eye toward the future. Marvin Harrison Jr. has not lived up to the hype since debuting last season, and he enters Week 9 with 24 receptions for 396 yards and two touchdowns. If he’s the team’s No. 1 receiver of the future, he’s going to need more help than Zay Jones can give him. Tight End Trey McBride (47 catches, 421 yards) is the team’s top pass catcher and has been fantastic, but if the franchise is truly all-in on Kyler Murray, he needs more help.
Olave is the kind of steady presence that could balance out the ups and downs Harrison has had this year. In his last two games, the second-year wideout has only four combined catches, while Olave has had fewer than five in a game one time this season. This is the kind of move that could help the entire offense moving into next season.
New York Jets
No team in the NFL needs more receiving help than the Jets. Yes, they’re 1–7 and adding would seem foolish right now, but landing a player like Olave and inking him to an extension would send the message that New York means business moving forward. Garrett Wilson is already locked up through 2030, bringing in Olave would stabilize the position into the future. It would also open the field for Wilson, so defenses can stop keying up just to stop him.
The Jets are likely locked into a top-five pick in the 2026 draft, and given how Justin Fields has struggled this season, they will likely target a quarterback. If they do have a rookie under center in 2026, they’d be far better off having him join a team with a dynamic receiving combo.