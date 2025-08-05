Christian McCaffrey Admits He Feels 'Guilty' About Leaving Wife at Home With Newborn
Christian McCaffrey is entering the 2025 NFL season with a new title: dad.
Him and his wife Olivia Culpo welcomed a daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, into the world last month. Shortly after her birth, McCaffrey had to report to 49ers training camp to prep for his ninth NFL season. While McCaffrey practices with his team and sleeps in a hotel room, Culpo is back at their house taking care of their newborn daughter.
McCaffrey admitted on Tuesday that he feels "guilty" about not physically being there with his wife and daughter all the time right now.
"She's been great, man," McCaffrey told David Carr and Mike Garafolo during an interview with NFL Network. "I feel guilty at times. I'm sleeping well in the hotel bedroom while she's doing the dirty work, but super thankful for her and she's doing an incredible job."
McCaffrey will surely make up for the lost time soon enough.
The 49ers open up their preseason on Saturday against the Broncos.