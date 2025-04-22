Christian McCaffrey Gives Positive Health Update After 2024 Season Derailed by Injury
Christian McCaffrey's 2024 season was plagued with injuries. The 2023 Offensive Player of the Year was only able to compete in four games after dealing with a calf injury, Achilles tendonitis and then a PCL injury at the end of the season.
It's safe to say that McCaffrey has spent the offseason so far building his strength back up to prepare for the 2025 campaign—one he hopes he can stay healthy for. The San Francisco 49ers running back spoke to the media on Tuesday and sounded positive about his progression.
“I’m feeling great,” McCaffrey told NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s been such a smooth process, a lot of hard work. As soon as that [PCL] injury happened in Buffalo [in December], it was my goal to not miss a day of OTAs and be back and ready to go with nothing hindering me and that’s where I’m at.”
McCaffrey seemed to reach his goal in good time during his recovery process. The running back admitted that he started feeling like himself again much earlier than he predicted.
“It went by pretty quickly,” McCaffrey said. “I don’t remember the exact date [I felt 100-percent], but I got to a point pretty early in the offseason when I was training full-speed, ready to go.”
McCaffrey has no restrictions placed on him as he participates in the offseason workouts with the 49ers. He sounds like he'll be a full-go once the 2025 season starts this fall, barring any setbacks.