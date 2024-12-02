Christian McCaffrey Goes to Locker Room After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Bills
San Francisco 49ers fans were left holding their breath after superstar running back Christian McCaffrey voluntarily gave himself up after receiving a pitch during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills.
McCaffrey limped off the field and straight into the injury tent after the play, and was seen heading to the locker room accompanied by trainers shortly after. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said shortly after halftime that McCaffrey would not return to the game.
Here's the play in which McCaffrey noticed something was awry and slid down before a defender had even reached him:
On a previous run, McCaffrey could be seen getting tripped up and landing hard on his right knee, which could very well be the moment he sustained the injury.
It's been an injury-plagued campaign for the 28-year-old, who missed San Francisco's first eight games this year while battling bilateral Achilles tendinitis. He finally debuted in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sunday marked his fourth game of the season, though he didn't make it to halftime in Buffalo. Before his exit, McCaffrey had seven carries for 53 yards.