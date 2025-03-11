Christian McCaffrey Had Heartbreaking Reaction to 49ers' Move With Kyle Juszczyk
The San Francisco 49ers have made a tough decision as they're planning to release fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who has spent the past eight years of his NFL career with the team. The fullback has made the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons and has become a fan favorite in the Bay Area for how he plays the game.
He has also been one the favorite players of many of his teammates. Tight end George Kittle shared a sad goodbye on social media on Monday night, posting a photo of the two of them from their first days with the organization.
Star running back Christian McCaffrey also had a heartbreaking reaction to the news as he posted a photo of them with the words "My Brother" and a broken heart emoji:
Juszczyk, who spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, is 33 years old and his plan is to continue to playing. We'll have to wait and see where he ends up but it's clear he left quite an impact with the 49ers.