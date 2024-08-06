Christian McCaffrey to Miss 49ers' Entire Preseason Due to Calf Injury
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that star running back Christian McCaffrey would be sidelined for the preseason after sustaining a calf injury during training camp, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports.
Shanahan told reporters after practice Tuesday that McCaffrey had suffered a calf strain. The 28-year-old is not anticipated to be out long term, but he will be sidelined from practice for the next couple of weeks in order to recuperate. The expectation is that he'll be available for the 49ers' season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 9.
San Francisco's first preseason game is set for Saturday, Aug. 10 against the Tennessee Titans. As a veteran, McCaffrey likely wouldn't have seen much game time during the preseason anyway, but now it appears he won't be given any chance to get some in-game reps before the regular season.
The two-time first team All-Pro is coming off a career year in 2023, during which he rushed for a league-high 1,459 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns. McCaffrey broke the 49ers' record for most touchdowns in a single season (including the playoffs), surpassing Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice in franchise lore.