Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo Announce Pregnancy With Sweet Instagram Posts

Congratulations are in order!

Brigid Kennedy

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo on Feb. 9, 2023.
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo on Feb. 9, 2023. / Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo are adding another job title to their ever-growing list, and it might just be their favorite yet.

The pair are expecting a child, they announced in two Instagram posts on Monday.

Culpo broke the news with a two-photo slideshow captioned, "next chapter: motherhood," before following that up with a joint post with McCaffrey.

The model and NFL star wed in a Rhode Island ceremony in July of 2024. They started dating in 2019 and got engaged in April 2023. This is the pair's first child.

