Christian McCaffrey Had One-Word Reaction to 49ers Re-Signing Kyle Juszczyk
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was heartbroken when his team released veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk earlier this week. But now that the front office has opted to bring the latter back on a two-year deal, CMC is in much better spirits, as evidenced by his Instagram story on Saturday morning.
When news of the agreement broke, the running back shared on IG an image of himself and the fullback together on the field, captioned with one simple word: "back."
Check that out below:
Now, CMC wasn't the only Niners player upset by Juszczyk getting cut—tight end George Kittle was equally upset by the news, so he also made sure to celebrate the re-signing on Saturday with a post of his own.
Even at 33 years old, Juszczyk is one of the best fullbacks in the league. Seeing the love his teammates have for him, it's great that the team managed to bring him back, especially in the wake of multiple high-profile departures this offseason.