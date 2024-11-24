Christian Watson Ruined Perfect Jordan Love Throw With Worst Drop of the NFL Season
It's going to be a while before Christian Watson lives this one down.
The Green Bay Packers led the San Francisco 49ers 17-7 late in the second quarter of their Week 12 matchup. The Packers faced first-and-10 at San Francisco's 49-yard line and quarterback Jordan Love dropped back and unleashed a perfect throw to Watson who was streaking down the right side and had gotten behind his defender. It looked like a sure touchdown but nope.
After traveling 50 yards in the air, the ball looked like it would drop perfectly into Watson's waiting hands. Instead, he completely clanked it and it bounced away from him. Video is below.
Given how perfect the throw was, that's the worst drop of the 2024 NFL season.
Another look is below.
How do you look your quarterback in the face after dropping that? Just awful.
Entering Sunday's game, Watson had 20 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns in nine games. Given the fact that he was a second-round pick in 2022, that's not the level of production Green Bay is expecting. Drops like that only make things worse.
A side note is that the Packers now lead the NFL in drops.