C.J. Gardner-Johnson Was Not Happy With Emmanuel Acho Over Eagles-Cowboys Comparison
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys might be rivals in the historical and emotional sense—that is, in the way their fanbases hate one another after decades of vitriol—but they were definitely not competitive rivals in the 2024-25 season.
While the Eagles are fresh off a near-blowout Super Bowl LIX win (and just two years after their last appearance), the Cowboys didn't even make the playoffs this year (and haven't made it to the big game since 1996).
Still, Dallas players and ownership seem to believe that, like the Birds, a Lombardi trophy is in their immediate grasp. Just before the Super Bowl, for example, owner Jerry Jones said it was "shocking" his team wasn't playing this year. And, not long after, quarterback Dak Prescott said he thinks the Cowboys are "very close" to the Birds from a performance perspective.
The call is coming from outside the house, too; on Friday, sportscaster and former Eagle Emmanuel Acho claimed on The Facility that the Cowboys are just "one Eagles offseason away from a Super Bowl."
Well, it looks like Acho's comments were the straw that broke the camel's back because at least two Eagles players have since pushed back against the analyst's remarks, which they seem to feel are unfair and, quite frankly, too soon.
"Bruh you got to be Top 2 hates and not two!!!” Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith responded Sunday. “It doesn’t cost nothing to show love and say ‘THEM BOYS DID THEIR THING'!!!!!”
And on Tuesday, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson chimed in, too.
"STOP COMPARING US PLEASE!!!" he wrote.
Acho, for his part, did respond to Smith with two separate posts on Sunday. As of roughly 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, he had not reacted to Gardner-Johnson.