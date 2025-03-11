C.J. Gardner-Johnson Shares Heartfelt Message for Eagles Fans After Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles parted ways with defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday, having agreed to a trade with the Houston Texans to swap him for offensive lineman Kenyan Green.
In the aftermath of the deal, Gardner-Johnson took to social media where he shared a heartfelt farewell message for Eagles fans.
"You've been more than a city to me––you've been a home. From the moment I stepped onto Lincoln Financial Field, I knew I'd found a place where passion isn't just celebrated; it's demanded. And I gave everything, every snap, every hit, every ounce in my bones.
"This decision wasn't mine, but I walk away proud of what we built together. Become a 2-time NFC champion and a Super Bowl champion, the forced fumbles and game-sealing interceptions––those moments belong to US. You taught me that greatness isn't just about highlights––it's about clawing back, harder and fiercer, just like this city does every day.
"To my teammates; Brothers, we bled, cursed and laughed through it all. To the coaches and front office: Thank you for trusting a kid from Florida with a chip on his shoulder to lead this defense. And to the Philly Faithful––you're unmatched. You embraced my edge and fire, for this game even when I get too hot.
"Philly, you helped me carve my name into this league. But this isn't goodbye. It's thank you."
Gardner-Johnson made clear how much he valued his time in Philadelphia, sending his thanks to the entire organization after their run to Super Bowl LIX.
2024 was Gardner-Johnson's second stint with the Eagles, having also played for the franchise in 2022. He had six interceptions, 59 tackles, 12 pass defenses and one forced fumble in the regular season in '24, and recorded 14 tackles throughout the team's Super Bowl run.
The 27-year-old will head to Houston for what will be his fourth home in the NFL. In addition to the Eagles and Texans, Gardner-Johnson has also played for the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions.