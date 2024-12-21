C.J. Stroud's Emotional Reaction to Tank Dell's Injury Was Heartbreaking
It was an emotional scene at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday afternoon, when Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell went down with what commentators described as a severe knee injury.
Dell had just caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud, but something went wrong either as he fell to the ground or once he landed. He was hit by fellow Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne and Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie on his descent, but it is unclear if that had anything to do with the subsequent injury.
The aftermath of the moment was just as difficult to watch, as visibly upset Texans players waited for word on their teammate. Stroud in particular looked quite distraught, and understandably so; he and Dell are close friends off the field, as well. Not to mention Dell suffered a season-ending injury (fibula) last year, too.
Stroud's face says it all.
At one point, at least Stroud and running back Joe Mixon knelt down while medics tended to Dell on the sidelines.
And as Dell was lifted in the ambulance, the quarterback stayed close by until the very end.
The Texans are already without wideout veteran Stefon Diggs, who tore his ACL in October, and it seems they will be without Dell, as well. But ultimately, the heartbreaking incident is a reminder of the humanity at the center of this game, as well as the love these teammates have for one another. Prayers up for Dell.