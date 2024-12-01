C.J. Stroud Gave Honest Take on Texans Defender’s Dirty Hit on Trevor Lawrence
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud appeared to come to his teammate’s defense in the wake of an ugly incident in the Texans’ 23-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was ejected in the second quarter of the game after he took a cheap shot at Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence while Lawrence was sliding to the ground. Lawrence had to be carted off the field and was ruled out due to a head injury.
Stroud briefly discussed the heated on-field moment in a postgame interview with Fox reporter Laura Okmin:
“I’m asking you this because you wear a C on your chest, how do you feel about Azeez’s hit, the fight and just the optics of all of it today?” Okmin asked Stroud.
“It was tough to see Trev go out like that. Azeez, I don’t think that’s his intent, and it sucks to see a player ever go down,” Stroud said. “Prayers go to Trev. I hope Azeez learns from it, but you know I’m still rocking with my brother. I know he didn’t mean it, he didn’t intend to do that.”
The Texans went on to beat their division rivals for the second time this season with Mac Jones replacing the injured Lawrence. Houston improved to 8-5 and sits atop the AFC South while Jacksonville fell to 2-10 on the year.