CJ Stroud, Texans Teammates Emotionally React to Tank Dell Injury After Loss to Chiefs
On a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud during the third quarter of the Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs matchup, Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered what appeared to be a gruesome knee injury. Dell was taken by an ambulance out of the stadium and transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Before he was taken to the hospital, Stroud, defensive lineman Will Anderson Jr., and running back Joe Mixon were among the Texans players seen praying over Dell. Multiple players were visibly affected by Dell's injury, including Stroud, who became emotional after the injury to his teammate and close friend.
"It's not easy seeing your brother go down like that," Stroud said after the game.
"You never wanna see injuries like that," Mixon said. "That's your brother right there screaming in pain. There's really nothing you can do. It sucks. I just tried to do everything I can and let him know that we're there for him, praying over him, and let him know 'God got you.'"
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that Dell will stay in Kansas City overnight to undergo further evaluations.
"All you can do is really pray," Stroud said. "... That's my best friend. It's not easy to move on and keep playing but I tried to do the best I could. My teammates held me up ... I appreciate those guys talking to me because I was going through it."
"This will be another road in the bump for Tank. It sucks to say, but at the end of the day this is not the end for Tank. It's just the beginning," Stroud said.
Dell previously sustained a season-ending injury in 2023, his rookie season, when he suffered a fractured fibula against the Denver Broncos.
"It just hurts to see him go down," Nico Collins said. "He means a lot. He's one of my brothers. He brings that energy, he brings that juice ... He's that guy to make us smile when everything's not going as good. I just hope my dawg's doing good."
Dell has caught 45 passes for 569 yards and two touchdowns this season. He had six receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, somehow managing to hold on to the touchdown pass from Stroud despite simultaneously enduring the brutal injury.