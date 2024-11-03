Cleveland Browns to Wear Helmet Decal Honoring Longtime Broadcaster Jim Donovan
Donovan passed away on October 26.
The Cleveland Browns will honor Jim Donvoan with a helmet decal on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The team unveiled the new addition to their uniforms a few hours before kickoff — a microphone with Donovan's initials against a white background.
Donovan, the Browns' longtime radio voice, died of leukemia on Oct. 26 at the age of 68. He took over when the team was reborn in Cleveland in 1999 and stayed there until he announced he'd be stepping away before this season.
His passing was felt by the organization and all its fans, as evidenced by the emotional call the Browns radio booth put together last week as they upset the Baltimore Ravens.
