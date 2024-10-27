Video of Browns' Radio Booth During Game-Sealing Play Against Ravens Is Awesome
Jim Donovan, a longtime voice of the Cleveland Browns, passed away on Saturday at the age of 68. The team's radio duo of Nathan Zegura and Andrew Siciliano were working with understandably heavy hearts today as the struggling Browns took on the Baltimore Ravens.
With Lamar Jackson scrambling around on the final play as time expired, there was a camera trained on the booth, allowing everyone to see and hear the emotion of the pivotal call. Jackson's pass fell incomplete and the Browns pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the NFL season to cap a powerful weekend.
Zegura and Siciliano were awesome in the moment, which will surely be enjoyed by everyone with fond memories of Donovan and his time with the team.
The Browns are now 2-6 on the season but that doesn't really matter on a day like today. That play and this win meant everything to them and everyone else in Cleveland.