Cleveland Browns Bring Back Former Quarterback Joe Flacco on a One-Year Deal
The Cleveland Browns have signed Joe Flacco according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Flacco, who went 4-1 as the Browns starter in 2023, returns to Cleveland on a one-year deal for $4 million. Incentives could add another $9 million to that total.
Flacco, 40, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2008 and started immediately. He helped carry the franchise to a Super Bowl victory in his fifth season. After spending the first 11 seasons of his career in Baltimore, he's bounced around the league sharing starting duties for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Browns and most recently, the Indianapolis Colts.
With Anthony Richardson injured last season Flacco appeared in eight games for Indianapolis and the team went 2-4 in games he started. He completed 65% of his passes in Indianapolis and threw 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The year before that, he played well enough in his one season with Cleveland that people wanted the Browns to keep him and get rid of Deshaun Watson, who is still on the roster today and recently vowed to come back better than ever this season. The team also recently signed former Steelers and Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett, who they have already told would have a chance to win the starting role.
On top of the three veteran quarterbacks who are now on the roster, the Browns are set to make the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft so who knows who will be the starting quarterback in September.