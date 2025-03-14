Browns Inform Kenny Pickett He'll Have Chance to Compete for Starting QB Role
The Cleveland Browns traded for Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles this week, and many presumed this meant Pickett would serve as a backup there.
However, Pickett revealed on Thursday during his introductory press conference that the Browns told him he has a chance to earn the starting quarterback role.
"I do view myself as a starter," Pickett said. "All you want is an opportunity. It doesn't matter who else is in the room. All you can ask for is an opportunity, then you've got to go handle the rest."
The Browns are still shopping for another quarterback to join Pickett and Deshaun Watson, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon injury that could force him to miss some of the 2025 season. Free agent Russell Wilson, most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers, met with the Browns on Thursday and is seen as an viable option for Cleveland. It would be ironic, though, if Wilson signs with the Browns since he took the starting role over from Pickett in Pittsburgh last year, which sparked Pickett going to the Eagles. The team also holds the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, where they could target a quarterback.
Another option for the Browns is Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, whose future is up in the air with his current team.
Pickett has experience as an NFL starting quarterback with the Steelers in 2022 and '23 before he became Jalen Hurts's backup quarterback last season. He started in 24 games for the Steelers, posting a 14–10 record in that span. He completed 62.6% of passes for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in Pittsburgh.
His experience in the AFC North specifically may help his case when campaigning for the Browns' starting quarterback job, too. His chances will likely be impacted by whoever the Browns decide to sign. or draft