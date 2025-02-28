NFL Coaches All Agree on Who Would Win a Bench Press Contest, and It’s Exactly Who You Expect
The NFL scouting combine brings the best prospects in college football together in Indianapolis together so that coaches, scouts and fans can get a glimpse at the next generation of greatness.
Additionally, the event also gives reporters the chance to ask coaches some fun, and sometimes silly, questions.
While speaking with coaches from across the league, Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports posed a simple question—if it was the coaches taking part in the combine events, which HC would put up the best bench press?
The answer was close to unanimous: Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell.
While a few other players-turned-coaches, including DeMeco Ryans and Mike Vrabel, also received some votes, it was clear that the first name on every coach’s mind when the question was posed was Campbell.
The bench press and the coaches are both in Indianapolis this week. Why not just settle this one for good?