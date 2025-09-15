Colin Cowherd Has Bleak Observation About Struggling Chiefs Offense
The Kansas City Chiefs have not gotten off to the start they would have hoped to enjoy after spending all offseason thinking of ways to avenge a Super Bowl loss. Week 1 brought a loss to the Chargers in Brazil and on Sunday the Eagles came into town and tush-pushed away any Chiefs' hope.
Two things can be true at the same time. One of the greatest quarterbacks of all time can be leading the Kansas City offense ... and that offense can be rather toothless.
Colin Cowherd likened the situation to something happening in suburbs all around this country during his show Monday.
"Patrick Mahomes to the Chiefs offense is like the Apple Store at the local mall," he opined. "It's the only thing keeping the lights on."
The FS1 host also said the regression is real, which is very hard to argue. It's become a cottage industry to say the Chiefs' dynasty is on its last breath in recent years but never before has it seemed as obvious. It will be a tough road to get a playoff spot at this point, let alone win the division.
Yet it is only mid-September. There is plenty of time for Andy Reid, one of the finest offensive minds working, to unlock something that puts more points on the scoreboard. And you'd rather your local mall have an Apple store than not have one.
It hardly seems possible, as Cowherd points out, that Mahomes has led his team in rushing in three straight games. That is a major problem to go along with a lack of deep threats.
The good news for Chiefs fans is they've done this song and dance before. But something needs to change and fast or the lights will truly go out on what's been a shimmering run.