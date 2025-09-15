Tom Brady Couldn't Believe the 'Painful' Mistake Patrick Mahomes Made Late vs. Eagles
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 0-2 on the season for the first time in the quarterback's career with their 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
One missed play late in the game by Mahomes had Tom Brady, who was calling the game on Fox, in disbelief, calling it "painful to watch."
In case you missed it, with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Mahomes overthrew a wide-open Tyquan Thornton on what should have been an easy touchdown for the Chiefs. Just over a minute later, Mahomes was able to hit Thornton for a 49-yard score that cut the lead to three points, but if Mahomes hit Thornton on that first pass the Chiefs would have had more time to try to hold off the Eagles' offense and get the ball back. Instead, the Eagles ate up the clock on their possession after the TD and won the game.
Mahomes doesn't miss many passes as badly as he did with this one:
"Thornton all by himself. Oh no, that gets them right in the game," Brady said. "That was painful to watch."
Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to bounce back in Week 3 when they travel to New York to face the Giants on Sunday Night Football.
Thanks to their slow start to the year, the defending AFC champs can't afford to make mistakes like that in future games.